301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02

Master Sgt. Travis Austin, a military police Solider assigned to the 301st Mobile Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, talks about his lessons in leadership during his Army career as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from August 2 - 11, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
