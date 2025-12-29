(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Master Sgt. Travis Austin, a military police Solider assigned to the 301st Mobile Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, talks about his lessons in leadership during his Army career as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from August 2 - 11, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 01:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992086
    VIRIN: 240901-A-XD912-1046
    Filename: DOD_111466297
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

