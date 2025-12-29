Maj. John Critchfield, the Brigade Chaplin for the 301st Mobile Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, Washington, operated a field chapel as part of the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from August 2 - 11, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 01:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992082
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-XD912-1041
|Filename:
|DOD_111466293
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 301st MEB Conducts CSTX 24-02, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.