    Against All Odds

    JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Erica Cruz, assigned to the 3rd Recruiting and Retention Battalion, reflects on her success as the first recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer in recent New Jersey Army National Guard history to achieve more than 200 percent of her assigned mission at the Jersey City Armory, Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 9, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen; music used under license from Be Still the Earth Music.)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 23:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992078
    VIRIN: 251009-Z-AA072-1001
    Filename: DOD_111466104
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US

