Against All Odds

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Erica Cruz, assigned to the 3rd Recruiting and Retention Battalion, reflects on her success as the first recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer in recent New Jersey Army National Guard history to achieve more than 200 percent of her assigned mission at the Jersey City Armory, Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 9, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen; music used under license from Be Still the Earth Music.)