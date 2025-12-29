Flight crews of AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters, assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), for aerial gunnery operations in Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 23:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992073
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-XD912-8691
|Filename:
|DOD_111466055
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
