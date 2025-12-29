(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Flight crews of AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters, assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, fly over Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), for aerial gunnery operations in Hawai’i, Hawai’i, August 5, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 23:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992073
    VIRIN: 250806-A-XD912-8691
    Filename: DOD_111466055
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Conducts Aerial Gunnery Exercise, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video