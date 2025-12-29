(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th CAB Critical Care Flight Paramedic Conducts Medical Evaluation

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Jake Crosson, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, responds to a simulated medical emergency on a “Rescue Randy”, a life size manikin used for medical simulations, in a UH-60 Blackhawk as part of his year medical evaluation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2025. A critical care flight paramedic delivers advanced medical treatment and stabilization in a helicopter, transporting patients to higher levels of care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 22:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992071
    VIRIN: 250925-A-XD912-1465
    Filename: DOD_111466053
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    This work, 25th CAB Critical Care Flight Paramedic Conducts Medical Evaluation, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

