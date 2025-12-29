25th CAB Critical Care Flight Paramedic Conducts Medical Evaluation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Jake Crosson, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, responds to a simulated medical emergency on a “Rescue Randy”, a life size manikin used for medical simulations, in a UH-60 Blackhawk as part of his year medical evaluation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2025. A critical care flight paramedic delivers advanced medical treatment and stabilization in a helicopter, transporting patients to higher levels of care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)