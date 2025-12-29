Staff Sgt. Jake Crosson, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, responds to a simulated medical emergency on a “Rescue Randy”, a life size manikin used for medical simulations, in a UH-60 Blackhawk as part of his year medical evaluation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 24, 2025. A critical care flight paramedic delivers advanced medical treatment and stabilization in a helicopter, transporting patients to higher levels of care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 22:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992071
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-XD912-1465
|Filename:
|DOD_111466053
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB Critical Care Flight Paramedic Conducts Medical Evaluation, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.