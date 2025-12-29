25th CAB H2F Utilizing Maj. General Frank W. Tate Solider Performance Readiness Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Neil Santiago, the Holistic Health and Fitness team director for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), discusses the role H2F plays for the 25th CAB and the opening of the new Maj. General Frank W. Tate Soldier Performance Readiness Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, O’ahu, Hawai’i, July 30, 2025. The mission of Holistic Health and Fitness, also known as H2F, is to empower soldiers to take charge of their health by focusing on five key domains: physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)