(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB H2F Utilizing Maj. General Frank W. Tate Solider Performance Readiness Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Neil Santiago, the Holistic Health and Fitness team director for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), discusses the role H2F plays for the 25th CAB and the opening of the new Maj. General Frank W. Tate Soldier Performance Readiness Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, O’ahu, Hawai’i, July 30, 2025. The mission of Holistic Health and Fitness, also known as H2F, is to empower soldiers to take charge of their health by focusing on five key domains: physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 22:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992070
    VIRIN: 250731-A-XD912-4209
    Filename: DOD_111466052
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB H2F Utilizing Maj. General Frank W. Tate Solider Performance Readiness Center, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video