Neil Santiago, the Holistic Health and Fitness team director for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), discusses the role H2F plays for the 25th CAB and the opening of the new Maj. General Frank W. Tate Soldier Performance Readiness Center at Wheeler Army Airfield, O’ahu, Hawai’i, July 30, 2025. The mission of Holistic Health and Fitness, also known as H2F, is to empower soldiers to take charge of their health by focusing on five key domains: physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 22:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992070
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-XD912-4209
|Filename:
|DOD_111466052
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th CAB H2F Utilizing Maj. General Frank W. Tate Solider Performance Readiness Center, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.