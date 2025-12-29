On Dec. 31, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and engaged in narco-trafficking. A total of five narco-terrorists were killed during these actions - three in the first vessel and two in the second.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 20:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992059
|VIRIN:
|260101-D-D0465-2365
|Filename:
|DOD_111465905
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lethal Kinetic Strikes, Dec. 31, 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.