BUCKEYE GUARD: July-September 2025 video newscast

In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, the Ohio National Guard demonstrates its commitment to service and community support through GuardCare.



Also in this episode:



● Fuels management specialists ensure safe and reliable aircraft operations

● Ohio Army National Guard members share experiences completing Ranger Course

● Col. Jonathan M. Stewart assumes role as Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army

● Ceremony honors 1487th Transportation Company prior to deployment

● Soldier celebrates 21st birthday with a 21-mile run during annual training

● First Air National Guard cyberspace wing marks initial operational capability status



The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.