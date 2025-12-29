In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, the Ohio National Guard demonstrates its commitment to service and community support through GuardCare.
Also in this episode:
● Fuels management specialists ensure safe and reliable aircraft operations
● Ohio Army National Guard members share experiences completing Ranger Course
● Col. Jonathan M. Stewart assumes role as Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army
● Ceremony honors 1487th Transportation Company prior to deployment
● Soldier celebrates 21st birthday with a 21-mile run during annual training
● First Air National Guard cyberspace wing marks initial operational capability status
The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 17:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992029
|VIRIN:
|251201-Z-A3541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111465509
|Length:
|00:14:58
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: July-September 2025 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus, SSG Thomas Moeger and Katherine Woodruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.