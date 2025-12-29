(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BUCKEYE GUARD: July-September 2025 video newscast

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus, Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger and Katherine Woodruff

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, the Ohio National Guard demonstrates its commitment to service and community support through GuardCare.

    Also in this episode:

    ● Fuels management specialists ensure safe and reliable aircraft operations
    ● Ohio Army National Guard members share experiences completing Ranger Course
    ● Col. Jonathan M. Stewart assumes role as Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army
    ● Ceremony honors 1487th Transportation Company prior to deployment
    ● Soldier celebrates 21st birthday with a 21-mile run during annual training
    ● First Air National Guard cyberspace wing marks initial operational capability status

    The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: July-September 2025 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus, SSG Thomas Moeger and Katherine Woodruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    GuardCare
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

