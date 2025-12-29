BUCKEYE GUARD: April-June 2025 video newscast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff takes charge of Ohio National Guard during change of command ceremony.



Also in this episode:



● Soldiers compete in 2025 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition

● 178th Wing participates in Exercise Advanced Wrath

● 1-148th Infantry Regiment tests skills during Relentless Valor 25

● 1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts annual training

● The Ohio Air National Guard goes Live in ‘25



The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.