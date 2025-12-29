(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BUCKEYE GUARD: April-June 2025 video newscast

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus, Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Staff Sgt. Colin Simpson and Sgt. Carleeann Smiddy

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff takes charge of Ohio National Guard during change of command ceremony.

    Also in this episode:

    ● Soldiers compete in 2025 Ohio Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition
    ● 178th Wing participates in Exercise Advanced Wrath
    ● 1-148th Infantry Regiment tests skills during Relentless Valor 25
    ● 1-137th Aviation Regiment conducts annual training
    ● The Ohio Air National Guard goes Live in ‘25

    The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:06
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: April-June 2025 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus, SSG Thomas Moeger, SSgt Colin Simpson and SGT Carleeann Smiddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Gaurd
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Adjutant General
    Best Warrior Competition

