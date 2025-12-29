(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2025 video newscast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus and Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, the Ohio National Guard reflects on its missions, goals and achievements from 2024. Ohio Soldiers and Airmen participated in numerous training exercises, were tasked with deploying overseas, and were activated here at home.

    Also in this episode:

    ● Ohio Air National Guard recruiter marks 700 accessions
    ● 3-238th Aviation Regiment Soldiers support Hurricane Helene relief mission
    ● Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air promoted to major general
    ● Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage
    ● Trained to Fight, Built to Win

    The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992027
    VIRIN: 250409-Z-A3541-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465449
    Length: 00:14:58
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2025 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus and SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Helene
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video