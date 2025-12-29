In this episode of the Buckeye Guard newscast, the Ohio National Guard reflects on its missions, goals and achievements from 2024. Ohio Soldiers and Airmen participated in numerous training exercises, were tasked with deploying overseas, and were activated here at home.
Also in this episode:
● Ohio Air National Guard recruiter marks 700 accessions
● 3-238th Aviation Regiment Soldiers support Hurricane Helene relief mission
● Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air promoted to major general
● Air National Guard Athlete of Year overcomes injury to compete on world stage
● Trained to Fight, Built to Win
The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more information, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 17:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992027
|VIRIN:
|250409-Z-A3541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111465449
|Length:
|00:14:58
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2025 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus and SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.