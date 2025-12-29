(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Marines 2025 Highlight REEL

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct operations under Indo-Pacific Command during 2025; including Korea Viper, Cobra Gold, Valiant Mark, Balikatan, Kamandag 9, PALS, Fuji Viper, and Steel Knight. U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific served as an expeditionary force-in-readiness, operating as air-ground-logistics teams and were forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day. Pacific Marines lived and worked alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to prevent conflict, respond to crisis, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Flame Of Juatice” by Berool Music)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992026
    VIRIN: 251212-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465426
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Marines 2025 Highlight REEL, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORPAC, INDOPACOM, Indo-Pacific, Pacific Marines, Allies and Partners

