    2025 Seabee MudRun Promo

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    A video promoting the 2025 Seabee Mud Run at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. (U.S. Navy video by Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 14:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 992021
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-IX958-1047
    Filename: DOD_111465304
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Seabee MudRun Promo, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

