    Storm Drains can be Scary

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Video by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    A halloween themed video raising awareness about stormwater pollution prevention at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport. The video highlights the importance of keeping storm drains clear of debris and pollutants to protect local waterways and environmental health. (U.S. Navy video by Jovi Prevot)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 14:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 992020
    VIRIN: 251001-Z-IX958-1049
    Filename: DOD_111465302
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storm Drains can be Scary, by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

