    EOD Weapons Qualification

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to mobile units within the EOD Group TWO enterprise fire small arms during a weapons qualification.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992018
    VIRIN: 250203-N-TL968-9002
    Filename: DOD_111465162
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Weapons Qualification, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    special operations
    explosive ordnace disposal
    Small Arm Qualification

