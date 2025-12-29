Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technicians assigned to mobile units within the EOD Group TWO enterprise fire small arms during a weapons qualification.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992018
|VIRIN:
|250203-N-TL968-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_111465162
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Weapons Qualification, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
