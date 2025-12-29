U.S. Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande conducts night patrol

U.S. Coast Guard members of Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande supporting Operation River Wall conduct an evening patrol on the Rio Grande River near Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025. The operation was launched to ensure control of the border where President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
