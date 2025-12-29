U.S. Navy EOD Removes Ordnance from WWII Shipwreck in Latvia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conducted underwater clearance operations in the port of Liepaja as part of the multinational maritime exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. Their mission was to locate, move, and safely dispose of dangerous historical ordnance from the sunken WWII-era German cargo ship Ilmenau.



Working in close coordination with Latvian Navy EOD divers, a NATO Ally, the EOD team removed and disposed of over 50 pieces of historical ordnance over the course of the exercise. Many of the munitions were located near the deteriorating hull of the Ilmenau or scattered around its perimeter inside Latvian territorial waters.