U.S. Navy EOD Removes Ordnance from WWII Shipwreck in Latvia

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conducted underwater clearance operations in the port of Liepaja as part of the multinational maritime exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. Their mission was to locate, move, and safely dispose of dangerous historical ordnance from the sunken WWII-era German cargo ship Ilmenau.
Working in close coordination with Latvian Navy EOD divers, a NATO Ally, the EOD team removed and disposed of over 50 pieces of historical ordnance over the course of the exercise. Many of the munitions were located near the deteriorating hull of the Ilmenau or scattered around its perimeter inside Latvian territorial waters.
