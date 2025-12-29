(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy EOD Removes Ordnance from WWII Shipwreck in Latvia

    LATVIA

    06.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins   

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 8 conducted underwater clearance operations in the port of Liepaja as part of the multinational maritime exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 25. Their mission was to locate, move, and safely dispose of dangerous historical ordnance from the sunken WWII-era German cargo ship Ilmenau.

    Working in close coordination with Latvian Navy EOD divers, a NATO Ally, the EOD team removed and disposed of over 50 pieces of historical ordnance over the course of the exercise. Many of the munitions were located near the deteriorating hull of the Ilmenau or scattered around its perimeter inside Latvian territorial waters.

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LV

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8
    EODMU
    Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    EOD

