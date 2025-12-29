1st Intelligence Battalion conducts culminating event for MAI course

U.S. Marines participate in a martial arts instructor course hosted by 1st Intelligence Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2025. The culminating event combines multiple physical training events to ensure Marines are ready to meet the demands of becoming a martial arts instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kristin Louise Long)
|12.18.2025
|12.31.2025 13:49
|B-Roll
|992012
|251218-M-BU013-1001
|DOD_111464987
|00:04:09
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
