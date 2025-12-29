(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Intelligence Battalion conducts culminating event for MAI course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kristin Louise Long 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines participate in a martial arts instructor course hosted by 1st Intelligence Battalion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 18, 2025. The culminating event combines multiple physical training events to ensure Marines are ready to meet the demands of becoming a martial arts instructor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kristin Louise Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992012
    VIRIN: 251218-M-BU013-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464987
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion conducts culminating event for MAI course, by Sgt Kristin Louise Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video