    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande conducts night time patrol

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard members of Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande supporting Operation River Wall conduct an evening patrol on the Rio Grande River near Brownsville, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025. The operation was launched to ensure control of the border where President Donald Trump declared a national emergency. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992010
    VIRIN: 251031-G-GN994-1101
    Filename: DOD_111464910
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USCG
    Operation River Wall

