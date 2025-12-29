U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a boat raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of Expeditionary Operations Training Group provides relevant and realistic training to Marines and small-unit leaders in mission-essential tasks, including amphibious raid fundamentals, to prepare units for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992008
|VIRIN:
|251231-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464879
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EOTG Boat Raid, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
