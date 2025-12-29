Colonel Cohen Speech before deadly push through Afghanistan

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan B. Cohen, commanding officer, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (3/7), delivers a motivational address to Marines and Sailors at Forward Operating Base Zeebrugge, Kajaki District, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Jan. 17, 2012. Capt. Cohen addressed the company regarding their combat effectiveness and psychological resilience during Operation Tageer Shamal. The 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines is currently deployed to Helmand province in support of International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) operations. (Courtesy video by
