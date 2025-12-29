(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colonel Cohen Speech before deadly push through Afghanistan

    AFGHANISTAN

    01.17.2012

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan B. Cohen, commanding officer, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (3/7), delivers a motivational address to Marines and Sailors at Forward Operating Base Zeebrugge, Kajaki District, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Jan. 17, 2012. Capt. Cohen addressed the company regarding their combat effectiveness and psychological resilience during Operation Tageer Shamal. The 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines is currently deployed to Helmand province in support of International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) operations. (Courtesy video by
    Thomas Slaughter & Johnathan Mafnas)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2012
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992006
    VIRIN: 120117-M-M0231-4916
    Filename: DOD_111464822
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: AF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Cohen Speech before deadly push through Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kajaki.
    Ryan Cohen
    3/7
    Helmand Province
    We Breathe Fire

