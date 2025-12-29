Colonel Cohen Speech before deadly push through Afghanistan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992006" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan B. Cohen, commanding officer, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (3/7), delivers a motivational address to Marines and Sailors at Forward Operating Base Zeebrugge, Kajaki District, Helmand province, Afghanistan, Jan. 17, 2012. Capt. Cohen addressed the company regarding their combat effectiveness and psychological resilience during Operation Tageer Shamal. The 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines is currently deployed to Helmand province in support of International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) operations. (Courtesy video by

Thomas Slaughter & Johnathan Mafnas)