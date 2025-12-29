(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Peace Through Strength

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Luke Sullivan 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    Hard power isn’t inherent, it is something developed through the pursuit of mastery of fundamentals. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Luke Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992003
    VIRIN: 251113-A-IC404-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464819
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peace Through Strength, by SPC Luke Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

