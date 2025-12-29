U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment speak about the culture of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2025. Serving in the 75th Ranger Regiment is a constant selection process that does not stop after successful completion of the Ranger and Selection Program. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Samuel Dreher)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 11:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991997
|VIRIN:
|250812-A-VK567-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464769
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ranger Culture, by SPC Samuel Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
