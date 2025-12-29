Ranger Culture

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment speak about the culture of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2025. Serving in the 75th Ranger Regiment is a constant selection process that does not stop after successful completion of the Ranger and Selection Program. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Samuel Dreher)