    Ranger Culture

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Dreher 

    75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment speak about the culture of the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2025. Serving in the 75th Ranger Regiment is a constant selection process that does not stop after successful completion of the Ranger and Selection Program. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Samuel Dreher)

    TAGS

    75th Ranger Regiment
    Army Rangers

