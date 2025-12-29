Pfc. Diaz explains the Patriot Fire Control Enhancement Operator/Maintainer Role

Pfc. Apollo Diaz, a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, explains his role as a Tactical Control Assistant and the Patriot Missile System at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 10, 2025. The Patriot missile system, MIM-104, is the U.S. Army's primary mobile surface-to-air and anti-ballistic missile defense system. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
09.10.2025
12.31.2025
Package
|Location:
TEXAS, US
