    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pfc. Diaz explains the Patriot Fire Control Enhancement Operator/Maintainer Role

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Pfc. Apollo Diaz, a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, explains his role as a Tactical Control Assistant and the Patriot Missile System at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 10, 2025. The Patriot missile system, MIM-104, is the U.S. Army's primary mobile surface-to-air and anti-ballistic missile defense system. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991988
    VIRIN: 250910-A-MF603-5980
    Filename: DOD_111464637
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Diaz explains the Patriot Fire Control Enhancement Operator/Maintainer Role, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    Air Defense Artillery

