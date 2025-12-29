ADA Lt. Explains RSOP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Lt. Quinn Erickson assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade leads and explains the Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position for his Battery during their Table VIII evaluation at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 10, 2025. The Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position, a critical process for rapidly and safely moving air defense systems to new locations on the battlefield by finding the best routes and sites for equipment and facilities. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)