    ADA Lt. Explains RSOP

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    2nd Lt. Quinn Erickson assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade leads and explains the Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position for his Battery during their Table VIII evaluation at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 10, 2025. The Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position, a critical process for rapidly and safely moving air defense systems to new locations on the battlefield by finding the best routes and sites for equipment and facilities. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991986
    VIRIN: 250909-A-MF603-9660
    Filename: DOD_111464598
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TEXAS, US

    This work, ADA Lt. Explains RSOP, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS

    69th ADA BDE
    RSOP Team
    Fort Hood

