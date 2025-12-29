2nd Lt. Quinn Erickson assigned to Alpha Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade leads and explains the Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position for his Battery during their Table VIII evaluation at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 10, 2025. The Reconnaissance, Selection, and Occupation of Position, a critical process for rapidly and safely moving air defense systems to new locations on the battlefield by finding the best routes and sites for equipment and facilities. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991986
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-MF603-9660
|Filename:
|DOD_111464598
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ADA Lt. Explains RSOP, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.