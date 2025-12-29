(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    87th EOD and 87th EM conduct chemical munitions exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight participate in a joint chemical munitions exercise with Airmen assigned to the 87th CES Emergency Management flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025. The exercise provided Airmen with the opportunity to practice real-world scenarios to enhance mission readiness and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th EOD and 87th EM conduct chemical munitions exercise, by Amn Haeleigh Bayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    87th Civil Engineer Squadron

