87th EOD and 87th EM conduct chemical munitions exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight participate in a joint chemical munitions exercise with Airmen assigned to the 87th CES Emergency Management flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025. The exercise provided Airmen with the opportunity to practice real-world scenarios to enhance mission readiness and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)