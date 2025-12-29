87th EOD and 87th EM conduct chemical munitions exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight participate in a joint chemical munitions exercise with Airmen assigned to the 87th CES Emergency Management flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025. The exercise provided Airmen with the opportunity to practice real-world scenarios to enhance mission readiness and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)
|10.29.2025
|12.31.2025 10:33
|Video Productions
|991982
|251102-F-WW862-1001
|DOD_111464570
|00:01:48
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|0
|0
