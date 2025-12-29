Chief Explains Air Defense Artillery Table VIII

Chief Warrant 3 Jonathan Crespo assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade explains the Table VIII certification and what it takes for a unit to be successful throughout their evaluation at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 19, 2025. An Army Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Table VIII is a critical, intermediate-level gunnery certification that tests a unit's ability to collectively operate and defend against aerial threats using systems like the Patriot. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
|09.19.2025
|12.31.2025 10:08
|Video Productions
|991979
|250919-A-MF603-8955
|DOD_111464556
|00:00:49
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
