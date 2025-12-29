Chief Explains Air Defense Artillery Table VIII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Warrant 3 Jonathan Crespo assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade explains the Table VIII certification and what it takes for a unit to be successful throughout their evaluation at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 19, 2025. An Army Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Table VIII is a critical, intermediate-level gunnery certification that tests a unit's ability to collectively operate and defend against aerial threats using systems like the Patriot. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)