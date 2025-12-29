(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Explains Air Defense Artillery Table VIII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Russell ShirleyJones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chief Warrant 3 Jonathan Crespo assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade explains the Table VIII certification and what it takes for a unit to be successful throughout their evaluation at Fort Hood, TX, Sept. 19, 2025. An Army Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Table VIII is a critical, intermediate-level gunnery certification that tests a unit's ability to collectively operate and defend against aerial threats using systems like the Patriot. (U.S. video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991979
    VIRIN: 250919-A-MF603-8955
    Filename: DOD_111464556
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Explains Air Defense Artillery Table VIII, by CPT Russell ShirleyJones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video