(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wake Up Call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Garza, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares for the day during his morning routine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 18, 2025. Drill instructors begin their mornings before recruits wake up to review training schedules, prepare uniforms and ensure everything is ready for another day of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991978
    VIRIN: 251218-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464549
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wake Up Call, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructor, Squad bay, Wake up, Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video