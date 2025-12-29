Wake Up Call

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Garza, a drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares for the day during his morning routine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 18, 2025. Drill instructors begin their mornings before recruits wake up to review training schedules, prepare uniforms and ensure everything is ready for another day of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales and Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991978
|VIRIN:
|251218-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464549
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
