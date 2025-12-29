(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen compete in Beast of the East Rodeo

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 87th, 633rd and 436th Logistics Readiness Squadrons participate in the Beast of the East Rodeo at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 5, 2025. The rodeo provided Airmen the opportunity to compete against one
    another while sharpening their ground transportation skills to enhance mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Haeleigh Bayle)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991972
    VIRIN: 251208-F-WW862-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464537
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

