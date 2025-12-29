CENTCOM's 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2025) - In 2025, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) was laser focused on warfighting, partnerships, and innovation. Efforts included the execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, and Operation Hawkeye Strike. CENTCOM also conducted vital exercises in collaboration with partners, including Regional Cooperation, Bright Star and Ferocious Falcon, among others. The command rapidly employed new technologies, including a one-way attack drone force in the Middle East. (Video by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)