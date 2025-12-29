(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CENTCOM's 2025 Year in Review

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 31, 2025) - In 2025, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) was laser focused on warfighting, partnerships, and innovation. Efforts included the execution of Operation Midnight Hammer, and Operation Hawkeye Strike. CENTCOM also conducted vital exercises in collaboration with partners, including Regional Cooperation, Bright Star and Ferocious Falcon, among others. The command rapidly employed new technologies, including a one-way attack drone force in the Middle East. (Video by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM's 2025 Year in Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, Year In Review

