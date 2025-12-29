(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-roll: F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron fly in nighttime conditions to strengthen readiness

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron conduct night flying operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 10, 2025. The unit flew sorties after sunset for multiple weeks, strengthening adverse condition flying capabilities and thus the Squadron's ability to deliver combat airpower at any time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 07:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991953
    VIRIN: 251219-F-GL460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464323
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron fly in nighttime conditions to strengthen readiness, by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night operations
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    480th Fighter Squadron

