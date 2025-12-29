(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 606th ACS Conducts 80th Anniversary Galley Crawl

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the 606th Air Control Squadron’s 80th anniversary and their Galley Crawl exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 606th ACS provides mobile tactical command and control capabilities, allowing the 31st Fighter Wing to have deployable airspace management at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 06:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 991947
    VIRIN: 251231-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464276
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 606th ACS Conducts 80th Anniversary Galley Crawl, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    Command and Control
    606th ACS
    training
    Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video