An American Forces Network Aviano video highlighting the 606th Air Control Squadron’s 80th anniversary and their Galley Crawl exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 11, 2025. The 606th ACS provides mobile tactical command and control capabilities, allowing the 31st Fighter Wing to have deployable airspace management at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 06:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|991947
|VIRIN:
|251231-F-XO977-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464276
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 606th ACS Conducts 80th Anniversary Galley Crawl, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
