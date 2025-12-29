Spangdahlem Airmen drill high-speed repair of bomb-damaged runways

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct rapid airfield damage repair training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. The training enhanced capabilities of Airmen to quickly assess and repair large-scale damage to a flight line, enabling speedier sortie generation in case of an attack in a wartime scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)