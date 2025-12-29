(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Airmen drill high-speed repair of bomb-damaged runways

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct rapid airfield damage repair training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. The training enhanced capabilities of Airmen to quickly assess and repair large-scale damage to a flight line, enabling speedier sortie generation in case of an attack in a wartime scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991943
    VIRIN: 251016-F-GL460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464255
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Airmen drill high-speed repair of bomb-damaged runways, by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Airmen
    52nd Mission Support Group
    RADR training
    52nd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video