Spangdahlem Airmen drill high-speed repair of bomb-damaged runways

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron conduct rapid airfield damage repair training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 16, 2025. The training enhanced capabilities of Airmen to quickly assess and repair large-scale damage to a flight line, enabling speedier sortie generation in case of an attack in a wartime scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 06:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991943
|VIRIN:
|251016-F-GL460-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464255
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
