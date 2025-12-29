(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sigonella Elementary School Concert

    ITALY

    12.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 21, 2025) Children at Sigonella Elementary School preform a concert on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy, Nov. 21. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 04:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991941
    VIRIN: 251121-N-EH988-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464242
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, Sigonella Elementary School Concert, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN, SIGONELLA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CONCERT, SINGING

