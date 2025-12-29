(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Happy New Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army animation shows an Army air defender launching a stinger missile firework. This animation was made using Adobe Animate and Adobe Premiere Pro (U.S. Army animation by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 04:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991940
    VIRIN: 251231-A-KB033-1765
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111464237
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Happy New Year, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video