U.S. Army animation shows an Army air defender launching a stinger missile firework. This animation was made using Adobe Animate and Adobe Premiere Pro (U.S. Army animation by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 04:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991940
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-KB033-1765
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111464237
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Happy New Year, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
