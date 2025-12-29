IRON RADR Exercise v2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force participate in exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3-24, 2025. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)