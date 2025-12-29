(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.23.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten and Senior Airman Tallon Bratton

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Republic of Korea Army, and ROK Air Force participate in exercise IRON RADR at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3-24, 2025. The team of civil engineers, logistics technicians, vehicle maintainers, explosive ordnance technicians and emergency medical responders worked together to repair craters in a damaged airfield pad enhancing U.S.-ROK partnership and displaying interoperability in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 02:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991935
    VIRIN: 250424-F-LA223-1709
    Filename: DOD_111464113
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRON RADR Exercise v2, by SSgt Dustin Braaten and SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    IRON RADR
    EOD
    11th Engineer Batallion

