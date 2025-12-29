U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct trauma response training with partner medical teams during Exercise Pale Serpent at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2025. The exercise provided realistic training to practice delivering life-saving care and executing coordinated emergency response procedures during a mass-casualty scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991934
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111464097
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical teams execute trauma response during Exercise Pale Serpent at Chabelley Airfield, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
