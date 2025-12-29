(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medical teams execute trauma response during Exercise Pale Serpent at Chabelley Airfield

    DJIBOUTI

    12.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force medical personnel assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct trauma response training with partner medical teams during Exercise Pale Serpent at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Dec. 29, 2025. The exercise provided realistic training to practice delivering life-saving care and executing coordinated emergency response procedures during a mass-casualty scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991934
    VIRIN: 251229-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_111464097
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: DJ

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    Pale Serpent

