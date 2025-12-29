U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2025. Marines from MCAS Iwakuni conducted a five-hour culminating event that challenged students in mental resilience and warrior discipline through lethal close quarters combat training and physical conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 00:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991926
|VIRIN:
|251213-M-JK941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463972
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni MCMAP Culminating Event, by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.