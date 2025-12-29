(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCAS Iwakuni MCMAP Culminating Event

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, conduct a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program culminating event at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 13, 2025. Marines from MCAS Iwakuni conducted a five-hour culminating event that challenged students in mental resilience and warrior discipline through lethal close quarters combat training and physical conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 00:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991926
    VIRIN: 251213-M-JK941-2001
    Filename: DOD_111463972
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni MCMAP Culminating Event, by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    discipline
    confidence
    MCMAP
    readiness
    warrior ethos
    adaptability

