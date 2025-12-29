(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Celebrating Competitive Spirit: 2025 Tropic Lightning Week

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, together with 1st Lt. Brendan Finneran, an infantry officer and Sgt. Ethan Jindrich, a wheeled vehicle mechanic—both also assigned to the 25th Inf. Div., highlights the competitive spirit that drives Soldiers to improve themselves during Tropic Lightning Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The week celebrates the 84th birthday of the 25th Inf. Div., and strengthens esprit de corps across the division. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Competitive Spirit: 2025 Tropic Lightning Week, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TLW
    25th Infantry Division
    Fields of Strife

