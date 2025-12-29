Celebrating Competitive Spirit: 2025 Tropic Lightning Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, together with 1st Lt. Brendan Finneran, an infantry officer and Sgt. Ethan Jindrich, a wheeled vehicle mechanic—both also assigned to the 25th Inf. Div., highlights the competitive spirit that drives Soldiers to improve themselves during Tropic Lightning Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The week celebrates the 84th birthday of the 25th Inf. Div., and strengthens esprit de corps across the division. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)