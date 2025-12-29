Celebrating Competitive Spirit: 2025 Tropic Lightning Week

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, together with 1st Lt. Brendan Finneran, an infantry officer and Sgt. Ethan Jindrich, a wheeled vehicle mechanic—both also assigned to the 25th Inf. Div., highlights the competitive spirit that drives Soldiers to improve themselves during Tropic Lightning Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 8-11, 2025. The week celebrates the 84th birthday of the 25th Inf. Div., and strengthens esprit de corps across the division. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
