(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Question

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, voices over clips of Airmen across the Air Force fighting daily to defend their country, asking what motivates them, from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Dec. 30, 2025. Throughout the world, U.S. service members daily face a wide spectrum of challenges and difficult tasks, each building their own experiences and victories with those they fight alongside. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991908
    VIRIN: 251230-F-SC242-9001
    Filename: DOD_111463899
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Question, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video