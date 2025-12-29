U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, voices over clips of Airmen across the Air Force fighting daily to defend their country, asking what motivates them, from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Dec. 30, 2025. Throughout the world, U.S. service members daily face a wide spectrum of challenges and difficult tasks, each building their own experiences and victories with those they fight alongside. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991908
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-SC242-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463899
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Question, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
