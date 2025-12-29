A Question

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, voices over clips of Airmen across the Air Force fighting daily to defend their country, asking what motivates them, from Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Dec. 30, 2025. Throughout the world, U.S. service members daily face a wide spectrum of challenges and difficult tasks, each building their own experiences and victories with those they fight alongside. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)