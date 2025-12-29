CFAS Traffic Safety

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 17, 2025) – In collaboration with Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, the Saikai Police Department held a public awareness event to promote their winter traffic safety campaign in Saikai-cho December 17th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991907
|VIRIN:
|251217-N-OR754-7858
|Filename:
|DOD_111463898
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
