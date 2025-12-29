Social media reel of a local training sortie for U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters assigned to 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Aug. 21, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991906
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-SC242-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463897
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset in the Sky, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
