    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Sunset in the Sky

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Social media reel of a local training sortie for U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters assigned to 15th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, Aug. 21, 2025. Aircrew at Joint Base Charleston routinely conduct training flights to maintain peak proficiency and job performance for operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991906
    VIRIN: 250821-F-SC242-9001
    Filename: DOD_111463897
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunset in the Sky, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircrew
    1CTCS
    C-17
    night

