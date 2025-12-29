(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Saturday in the Sky

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Social media reel of a local aeromedical evacuation training sortie for U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 300th Airlift Squadron on a C-17 Globemaster III flying over the Southeastern United States, 13 April, 2025. The 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 300th Airlift Squadron are two Air Force Reserve units assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, composed of Reservist Airmen who devote weekends to maintaining lethal readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991905
    VIRIN: 250413-F-SC242-9001
    Filename: DOD_111463883
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Saturday in the Sky, by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    C-17
    Total Force

