Saturday in the Sky

Social media reel of a local aeromedical evacuation training sortie for U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 300th Airlift Squadron on a C-17 Globemaster III flying over the Southeastern United States, 13 April, 2025. The 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and the 300th Airlift Squadron are two Air Force Reserve units assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, composed of Reservist Airmen who devote weekends to maintaining lethal readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)