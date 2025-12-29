(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena AB firefighter fights to save lives

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Triston Ingwerson, a firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks about his experiences as a service member and firefighter at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Ingwerson and his team focus on training to maintain a fit mind and body, with the shared goal of serving others. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991904
    VIRIN: 251231-M-GT239-1001
    Filename: DOD_111463882
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

