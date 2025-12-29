U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Triston Ingwerson, a firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, speaks about his experiences as a service member and firefighter at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 11, 2025. Ingwerson and his team focus on training to maintain a fit mind and body, with the shared goal of serving others. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991904
|VIRIN:
|251231-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463882
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena AB firefighter fights to save lives, by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.