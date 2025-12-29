(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Dry Dock Fire Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held a fire drill at dry dock 2 December 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991903
    VIRIN: 251216-N-GG032-6724
    Filename: DOD_111463881
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Dry Dock Fire Drill, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire drill exercise
    AFN
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video