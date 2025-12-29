(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DEPARTMENT OF WAR 2025 RECAP

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth narrates the War Department's achievements at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 28, 2025. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991902
    VIRIN: 251229-D-RQ234-1001
    Filename: DOD_111463880
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

