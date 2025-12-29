COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 10, 2025) – USS Pioneer (MCM 9) held a change-of-command ceremony on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo December 10, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991901
|VIRIN:
|251210-N-KW172-9734
|Filename:
|DOD_111463879
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Pioneer Change of Command, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.