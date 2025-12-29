(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa, Milk and Cookies at the NEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    AFN Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 6, 2025) -- Santa Claus visited the Navy Exchange to spread Christmas cheer on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo December 6, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991899
    VIRIN: 251206-N-MH959-9863
    Filename: DOD_111463870
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa, Milk and Cookies at the NEX, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    CFAS
    Christmas 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video