B-Roll: 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration Rehearsal Day 2 part 4

U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors participate in the 250th Amphibious Capabilities
Demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 15,
2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the
Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event
highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea,
showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (Courtesy video by the Event Strategies Incorporated)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991898
|VIRIN:
|251017-M-M0231-6963
|Filename:
|DOD_111463805
|Length:
|00:10:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
