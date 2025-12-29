(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st ANGLICO: Steel Knight 25

    SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct close air support training during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 5-12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991886
    VIRIN: 251216-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111463537
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US

    This work, 1st ANGLICO: Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1 MEF
    close air suport
    1st anglico
    1 MIG
    Marines
    Steel Knight 25

