U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct close air support training during Steel Knight 25 at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Dec. 5-12, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991886
|VIRIN:
|251216-M-VR996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111463537
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|SAYLOR CREEK RANGE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st ANGLICO: Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
