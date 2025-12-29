(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fitness Tip: Grouping Principle

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Travis Combest, an exercise therapist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, shares fitness tips to help service members and staff jump-start their “New Year, New Me” resolutions. The medical center supports the readiness and recovery of the nation’s warfighters through world-class health care, wellness, and education. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 15:25
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    NewYearNewMe; Walter Reed; Fitness

