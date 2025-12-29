Travis Combest, an exercise therapist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, shares fitness tips to help service members and staff jump-start their “New Year, New Me” resolutions. The medical center supports the readiness and recovery of the nation’s warfighters through world-class health care, wellness, and education. (DOW photo by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 15:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991875
|VIRIN:
|251230-D-EC642-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111463344
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fitness Tip: Grouping Principle, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
